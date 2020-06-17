AYALA- William July 15, 1947-June 13, 2020. Born in Santurce Puerto Rico, William (Bill) Ayala always gave of himself. He was honorably discharged after serving six years in the US Air Force, and married the love of his life Zaida in 1969. Bill subsequently worked for the New York City Transit Authority and retired in 1997. After retirement Bill found a new calling, helping the senior citizens of the Brentwood area. Through a county funded "meals-on-wheels" program, Bill worked to provide critical services for local, mainly non-English-speaking seniors, including daily hot meals and social interaction. Bill considered the seniors his second family and worked hard to care for them, even during the coronavirus shutdown. He continued doing so until his hospitalization on May 3. He fought valiantly but died of COVID-19 on June 13. This soft-spoken, gentle person made a huge impact on all those he encountered. He and wife Zaida adopted six children and raised them in their home in Medford. He will be remembered for his lifelong knack for creative and resourceful problem solving, his love of gadgets and technology, his 'macgyver'-like ability to fix almost anything, and his dedication to the New York Yankees. He and his wife Zaida enjoyed collecting antiques and often participated in Victorian reenactments, complete with period clothing. They were frequently the most colorful people in the room as they proudly enjoyed their hobbies. His warm smile and kind words will remain in the hearts of everyone he met. William Ayala is survived by his wife Zaida Ayala, brother David Ayala, sister Gloria Ayala, 6 children, Emma Homan (Carl Homan), Jem Marie Lopez (Stephen Soto), Donald Ayala, Eric Ayala, Luz Ayala and Christian Ayala, 7 grandchildren Daniella Gallo, Rose Marie Gallo, Emmalee Gallo, Sean Gallo, William Homan, Charles Homan and Joel Soto, brother and sister-in-law Deacon Juan and Ana Diaz, and many nieces and nephews who just adored him. Funeral arrangements are private, to be followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Adelante Senior Nutrition Program, to continue Bill's passion for helping those in need. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home, Coram, NY.







