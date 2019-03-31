|
SCHNEIDER- William B., age 79, died on March 28, 2019 of Greenport NY, formerly of Kings Park and Glenwood Landing. Devoted husband of Elaine. Loving father of Doreen and Robin. Grandfather [Pop Pop] Grace, Brian, Ava. Retired Manager Verizon Telephone for 35 yrs. Town of Smithtown Fire Marshall, Firefighter VA Hospital Northport. Volunteer Fireman for 50 years Glenwood Landing FD, Kings Park FD, Greenport FD. Bill loved sailing, skiing and working in his workshop. Visitation Monday, April 1st from 4 to 8 pm, firematic service 7:00 pm at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home Greenport. Funeral Mass 10 am Tuesday, April 2nd St. Agnes Church, Greenport. Contributions to: Dr. Jedd Wolchok Research Fund are greatly appreciated by Bill's family. Please make check payable to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in memo: Jedd Wolchok Research Fund and mail to: Dr. Jedd Wolchok, 300 East 66th St. 15th floor, NY, NY 10065
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019