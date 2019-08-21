Home

Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
BASTA - William R., M.D. on August 18, 2019 of Glen Cove, N.Y. Beloved husband of Martha. Loving father of Rachel, Sim (Megan), Daniel (Tania), and Jonathan. Cherished grandfather of Gannon (Kristin), Serena, Liam, Callum, and Jordan. Dear brother of Robert (Barbara), Michael (Kathleen). Also survived by his son in law Frank, his 4 nieces, 2 nephews and his 7 great nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay Wednesday 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 a.m. Chapel of St. Dominic's R.C.C. Interment to follow The GreenWood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Feinstein Institute for Alzeheimers Research. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2019
