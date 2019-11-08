Home

McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
BAYNE - William Leonard, age 74, Originally of East Northport, NY. Survived by his beloved wife Mary Ann Bayne. Loving father of Steven and Diana Bayne. A Veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. William also enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McManus-Lorey Funeral Home 2084 Horseblock Rd. Medford, NY 11763. Private Cremation. Burial of Cremated Remains 11:45 AM on Tuesday, Nov-ember 12, 2019 at Calverton National Cemetery with Navy Honors. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of William L. Bayne to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or 855-619-4376.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -