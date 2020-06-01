BERGAN - William F. of Nesconset, NY passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bill was born to Thomas and Genevieve on February 18, 1932 in the Bronx and raised in St. Albans, Queens. Served proudly in the U.S.M.C. Fighters Division, during the Korean War. Spent over forty years as a union carpenter. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Mary "Maura", and his loving children Kathleen Perritt (Bill), James (Barbara), Eric (Peggy) and Eileen Bergan. Step-father to David Allen (Christine), Shauna Bacany (John) and Kelly Gregorio (Matthew Sullivan). Proud grandfather of Joseph Asaro (Keri), Christopher Assaro (Laura), William Perritt (Kasi), Patrick Perritt (Jeanine), Melissa Hanrahan, Jamie D'Andrea (Dennis), Ashley Mulligan (John), James, Eric and Kayley Bergan, Sean and Grace Gregorio, and Alexandra Bacany. Delighted great grandfather of thirteen with another on the way. Preceded in death by his siblings; Thomas (Helen), Geraldine Moe (Don), Donald, John (Judy), Lorretta Hain (Bill), and Robert (Alicia). Survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. William enjoyed traveling, dancing and fishing. He was a dedicated friend of Bill W. for over 50+ years. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, interment services with military honors will be scheduled at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 1, 2020.