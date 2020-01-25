|
|
BERGIN - William "Bill" on January 23, 2020. Loving Partner of Moe (Sheby) Dear Cousin of Karen (Martin) and Rita Galvin beloved family member of Ricky (Alan) Dindas, Sharon Sheby and Al Sobol, Lauren Sturm, David Sturm, Jonathan Dindas & John Naughton. Formerly of Baldwin, resident of Malverne and Elizabethtown, NY. In Lieu of FLowers Donations may be made to the . Service will be at Gutterman's 175 N. Long Beach Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570 on Monday January 27. Family will be receiving friends at 10:00 am Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020