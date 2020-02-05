Home

BLAIR - William Anthony, Sr., of Oriental, NC, died January 8, 2020, at age 93. Bill grew up in Bayshore, NY, marrying Joan G. Worzel there in 1951. They lived in Holbrook and Oakdale, NY, while Bill worked at Lilco for 35 years, sang with the Sayville Musical Workshop, and fished with the Oakdale Sportsman's Club. Bill Blair is survived by son, William Blair Jr. of New Bern, NC, and daug-hters Vivian Blair of Oriental, NC, and Eleanor Brosius (Thomas) of Centreville, VA. Bill Blair was predeceased in 2018 by his son, Marc Blair, and by his wife of 63 years, Joan Blair, in 2014. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
