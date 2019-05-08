TERRENCE - William Bradford "Brad", 79, originally of Garden City, passed away on May 5 in Rockville Centre. Funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Church in Garden City, on May 8th at 10 am. The oldest of seven children, Brad was born in New York City on April 13, 1940 to William Joseph and Elizabeth Terrence. He was a member of the class of 1958 at Chaminade High School, and then earned a BBA from the University of Notre Dame in 1962. While at Notre Dame, he served in the ROTC program and on the Sorin Cadet Council, and was enlisted into the US Marine Corps. A gifted marksman, Brad was a member of the Chaminade Rifle Team, helping the team to win the 1956 national scholastic championship, and a member of the Notre Dame varsity rifle squad as a freshman an unusual attainment. Brad began his career as an auditor with Haskin & Sells, and later worked as a treasurer at Plume and Atwood in New York City before accepting a position at the PAF playhouse in Huntington, where he served as associate producer and personal accountant to Harry Chapin for several years. Subsequently, he earned his CPA and accepted a position at Hazeltine Corporation as director of tax and went on to occupy the same position at the Henley Corporation. He later served as a vice president of both Textron Automotive and ESCO, retiring in 1998. A lifelong athlete, Brad ran many marathons, was a member of the Super Striders running club, and won the National Corporate Challenge for his age group in 1986. He was also an avid cyclist, golfer and skier, and loved camping and hiking. He served as a scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America Troop 188 for several years. Brad had a great love of the arts, including theater, literature and music, and served as a theater critic for WGSM for several years in the mid to late 80s. He also played the guitar, sang and pursued a degree in classical guitar in his later years. Brad is survived by his wife, Leslie, daughter Caroline Lomot, sons Mark and Jason Terrence, stepdaughters Courtney and Christian Billet, and grandchildren Maryn Terrence; Benjamin, William and Grace Lomot; Rowan and Jackson Terrence; James and Charles Springer; and Lily, Sophia, Nina and Mimi Muller. He is also survived by siblings Elise Perri, Kathy Niejadlik, and Chris, Bruce and Philip Terrence. Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Cares at licares.org. Published in Newsday on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary