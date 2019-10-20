|
BROWN - William A.,90, former resident of Copiague, NY, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Berlin, NY where he lived the past 6 years cared for by his daughter Claudia. Born in Jersey City, NJ on March 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Elmer and Anna Bertschy Brown. William attended Henry Snyder High School graduating in 1947. Prior to graduation he enlisted in the US Navy Reserves and remained a member until 1989 retiring as Chief Petty Officer. He began his work life as a bowling alley pinsetter before working at Funch Edye Steamship Co., Japan Airlines Cargo Sales, and Copiague Memorial Library. He was a member of the Empire State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. William is survived by his children; Bruce W. (Tony McCormack) Brown of Seattle, WA, Claudia A. Brown of Cherry Plain, NY, and James M. (Lori) Brown of Patchogue, NY, by his grandchildren; Jason T. (Amanda) Brown, Nicole (Kevin Sheehan) Brown, Anthony (Jennifer) Brown, and Carissa (Armando) Siciliani, his great-grandchildren; Milania Brown, Anthony Brown, Jr., Liam Brown, Mason Brown, and Armando Siciliani, Jr., his sister-in-law Diane (Norman) Koltunovich, and by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Dolores Nappi Brown, who passed April 8, 1981, and his brother E. Robert Brown and sister Janet Ryan. A chapel service will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Charles-Resurrection Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale followed by the Navy Honor Guard service at the graveside.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019