Budesa - William S., formerly of Manorville, LI, on March 19, 2019. Loving husband of the late Theophilia Elizabeth Budesa. Devoted father of Deborah and her husband Athanasios Antoniadis. Cher-ished grandfather of Nicole and Kaitlyn. Dear brother of Mary Corso. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. Visiting Saturday 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019