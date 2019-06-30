Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:15 AM
Saint Aidan's RC Church
William Burlingame Notice
BURLINGAME-William L. "Bill" of Williston Park, NY on June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Peggy. Devoted father of Arlene Bur-lingame, Lois Kirchner (Ken) and Ellen O'Brien (Frank). Loving grandfather of Denise (John), Anthony (Tiffany), Karen (Enzo), Kristopher (Bridget), the late Brad, Erin (Mike) and Kevin (Sara). Adored great-grandfather of John Anthony, Vincent, Sophia, Danielle, Gino, Vanessa and Michael. WWII Veteran of The Army Air Corps., and member of The American Legion Williston Post #144 and Williston Park VFW Post # 1688. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15am Saint Aidan's RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to a .
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
