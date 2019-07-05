|
MORAN- William C. of Massapequa passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa. Loving Father of William, James (Kathleen), Jacqueline and Robert. Proud Grandfather of Jessica Ann and Eric Grace. He will always be remembered in our hearts. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (Corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park today 2-5 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15AM Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church Massapequa Park with Interment to follow at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 5, 2019