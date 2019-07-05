Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Moran


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Moran Notice
MORAN- William C. of Massapequa passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa. Loving Father of William, James (Kathleen), Jacqueline and Robert. Proud Grandfather of Jessica Ann and Eric Grace. He will always be remembered in our hearts. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (Corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park today 2-5 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15AM Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church Massapequa Park with Interment to follow at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now