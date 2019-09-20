Home

United Methodist Church
180 W Neck Rd
Huntington, NY 11743
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
United Meth-odist Church
180 West Neck Road
Huntington, NY
View Map
PEDEN - William Campbell of Greenlawn, NY, entered life eternal on September 15, 2019, at 89 years of age. Raised in Roslyn, Bill Peden pursued a 43 year career as a gas marketing representative with the Long Island Lighting Company. A first rate auto mechanic, Bill pursued a lifelong hobby as an enthusiast of new and antique American automobiles. Together with his family, Bill was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Loving husband to Nancy. Loving father to Douglas, Lynne and Glenn, their spouses, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Andrew, Diana, Kenneth, Cameron, Kyle and Bruce, as well as nieces, nephews and other family. Viewing Saturday, September 21, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Brueggermann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY. Memorial service Sunday September 22, 2pm at the United Meth-odist Church, 180 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY. Reception to follow.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 20, 2019
