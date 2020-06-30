William Carney
CARNEY - William V. on June 28, 2020, age 83, of Glen Cove, NY. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of William P., MD (Rita, MD), Mary Beth Pilc (Roger), Donald, PhD and Tara Garrett (Bo). Cherished grandfather of William, John, Matthew Pilc, Shannon Garrett, James Pilc, Caroline Garrett, and Sean Garrett. Dear brother of Eleanor McLean (the late Robert). Caring brother-in-law of George Tierney, PhD (Kathy). Proud uncle of Raymond and Keith Tierney, and Eleanor, Mary Ellen, and Robert McLean. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Wednesday 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY Thursday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. oysterbayfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 30, 2020.
