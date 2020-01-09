|
Chandler - William, age 90 of Ridge, NY passed peacefully on January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Jeff Chandler, Doreen (Andy) Varney, Ronald (Gail) Chandler & Glenn (Cathy) Chandler. Adored Grandpa of Danielle, Jenna, Kristin, David, Caitlin, Michael, Casey & Ryan. Cherished Pop Pop of Ethan, Jacob, Lucas & Camden. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Friday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9pm. Funeral Mass 11am at St. Mark's R.C. Church Ridge, NY. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: National Headquarters, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020