MAHONEY - William D., 83, previously of Long Island, on March 18, 2019 in Iowa City, IA. Raised in Elmhurst, Queens, William (Bill) followed his (late) brother Joseph in joining the NYPD, where he served as a patrolman in the 103rd Pct. in Jamaica, the Highway Taxi and Safety Squad in the Bronx, and the 109th Pct. in Flushing. Following his retirement, he was ordained in the first class of the Permanent Diaconate in the Diocese of Rockville Centre in 1979, and served the parish of St. Ignatius Loyola in Hicksville, NY. He was later ordained as a priest in the Church of England, and served most recently at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Deer Park, NY, before retiring and moving to Iowa. Mahoney is survived by his wife Valerie and their sons Michael (Sarah) and John (Julia Evans); by his children from his first marriage, Margaret (the late Charles) Bergin, Mary, Kathleen(James) Connor, Elizabeth and William; and his grandchildren Daniel, Meghan and Erin Bergin, and Sadie Mahoney. Funeral services were held on March 25th in Iowa City, with a memorial service to be held in New York at a later date. Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2019