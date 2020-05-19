|
TADDONIO - William D, "Willie Tadd" formerly of S. Ozone Park, Queens, residing in Massapequa, NY, passed away May 2, 2020 of the Covid-19 Virus. Willie leaves behind his partner Lori Michelle Pincus, and his brother Robert Taddonio. Willie was born Sept. 5, 1952 to Julius & Stephanie (Faye) Taddonio. He will be lovingly remembered as the life of the party by all of his family and friends. He was an entrepreneur and had many successful careers including a Limousine Company, Rascals Candy and Pinball Store, Green Bus Driver & what he was especially known and loved for is DJ & MC'ing numerous events, parties, weddings and block parties. You could count on him to get the party going through the night. His singing voice, big heart and larger than life persnality made him someone who was loved by all who knew him.
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020