DAVENPORT, JR. - William H. of Greenlawn, NY, 83 years of age. Manager of Lewis And Oliver Dairy and community farm in Northport. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Father of Laura Jean Michta, William H. Davenport, III (Thami) and Kenneth Davenport (Barbara). Fond brother of Donna Scarola (the late Capt. Mike), Robert Davenport (Pat), Joseph Davenport (Peggy) and Larry Davenport (Grace). Brother- in-law of Diane Cobb (John). Dear grandfather of Ashley Michta, John Michta, Matthew Davenport, and Christopher Davenport. Great grandfather of R.J. & Kaylee. Funeral Service Sunday 12:30 pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport. Rev. Bette Sohm officiating. Visiting Saturday 2-5 & 7-9pm. In Bill's memory donations to: (www.lewisoliverfarm.org) Friends of the Farm Animal Sanctuary, Burt Avenue, Northport, NY 11768 would be appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019