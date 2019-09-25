|
|
DEEGAN - William J. of Ridge, NY on September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Monda. Loving father of Maryanne (James) Cadwell, George (Mary) Fox, Claude (Patricia) Fox, Brian (Linda) Fox & the late Charles Fox. Cherished grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 20 & great-great-grandfather of 5. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 10:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua of Rocky Point. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019