Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua of Rocky Point
Resources
More Obituaries for William Deegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Deegan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Deegan Notice
DEEGAN - William J. of Ridge, NY on September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Monda. Loving father of Maryanne (James) Cadwell, George (Mary) Fox, Claude (Patricia) Fox, Brian (Linda) Fox & the late Charles Fox. Cherished grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 20 & great-great-grandfather of 5. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 10:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua of Rocky Point. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now