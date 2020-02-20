|
DIPONTI - William "Billy," 65, of Plainview, died February 18, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his mother, Ingrid DiPonti; a sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Jeffrey Johnson; a brother in spirit, Richard Koch; a niece and nephew, Bethany Mangle and Andrew Johnson; and many, many friends. Visiting hours will be at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home on February 22nd from 11:00-1:00PM with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Be The Match Marrow Registry.
