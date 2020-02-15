|
DURR- William E., 91. of Huntington Station, passed peacefully at home on February 11, 2020. Dedicated Police Officer and past President of the PBA of the Garden City Police Department for over 31 Years. Loving husband of the late Gloria. Loving Father of Cynthia A. (Vincent Jr.) Scudieri, William E., Jr. (Karen) and the late Edward W. Durr. Cherished grandfather of Erik (Amanda). Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Tuesday 10:45am. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hospice House of East Northport. visitingnurseservice.org maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020