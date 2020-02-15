Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Hugh Of Lincoln R. C. Church
21 East 9th. Street Huntington Station
New York, NY
1928 - 2020
William Durr Notice
DURR- William E., 91. of Huntington Station, passed peacefully at home on February 11, 2020. Dedicated Police Officer and past President of the PBA of the Garden City Police Department for over 31 Years. Loving husband of the late Gloria. Loving Father of Cynthia A. (Vincent Jr.) Scudieri, William E., Jr. (Karen) and the late Edward W. Durr. Cherished grandfather of Erik (Amanda). Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Tuesday 10:45am. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hospice House of East Northport. visitingnurseservice.org maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
