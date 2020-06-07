DURHAM William E., 78, of Blue Point, formerly of West Sayville, LI, died on June 4, 2020. Retired SCPD. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie. Loving father of Kimberly and Scott (Kristin). Proud grandfather of Amanda an Alexandra. Dear brother of Dorothy Boucher. Due the current health crisis, services were private and a more public celebration of Mr. Durham's life will be held a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, West Sayville. www.raynordandrea.com.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.