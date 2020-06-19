GREINER - William E., of Stony Brook, passed away on June 17th at the age of 76 after a valiant fight against esophageal cancer. Born in Short Hills, New Jersey on March 16, 1944, Bill was an extraordinary man of high principle and honorable character, living his life honestly and kindly. Incredibly humble, he was unassumingly brilliant and incredibly hard working, having earned his Bachelor of Science from Yale University and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University. Bill's thirst for knowledge never ceased and, as such, he was a voracious reader. He loved birds, turning his backyard into a small sanctuary for some of his favorites, including hummingbirds and Baltimore orioles. He cherished spending time with family in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, where he loved to body surf with his grandsons and walk along the beach. Bill will be best remembered for his warm smile, his generous spirit and his great love and dedication to his family, most notably his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Susan. Bill was predeceased in death by his father, Earl, and his mother, May. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Lisa (Paul Amodeo) and Beth (James Morrison); his grandsons, Owen and Aidan; his brother John; his two nephews, John (Michelle) and Michael (Kim); and his mother-in-law, Anne Casale. A celebration of life will be held at a later date; details will be posted in Newsday at that time. Donations in his name can be made to Good Shepard Hospice Inpatient Center at Port Jefferson.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store