HAVERKAMP - William E. of Centereach, NY formerly of Hicksville, NY passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved father of Victoria Arroyo. Adored grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas, and AJ. Dearest brother of Patricia Houghton, the Late Robert, and the Late James. William is pre-deceased by his parents Helen and Edward Dwyer. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY on Sunday, September 13, 2020 and Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ss. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church at 10:15am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Pinelawn, NY. www.manganofh.com