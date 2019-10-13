|
HUSSEY - William E. of Sea Cliff, NY, on October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (nee: Blackburn). Loving bro-ther of Brian Hussey, Jane Argast, Patricia Hussey, Marianne Hussey and the late James Hussey and Siobhan Hussey. Dear brother-in-law of Tom Blackburn and Jerry Blackburn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Monday 2 4 & 7 9 pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 (www.whitting.com) Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 am, St. Mary's RC Church, 1300 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, NY. Interment East Hillside Cemetery, Brookville, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2019