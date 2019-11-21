|
MILLER - William E. of Westbury on November 19, 2019. Proudly served in the USN aboard the USS Wasp. Served with the Nassau County Police for 5 years and retired proudly from the New York State Police after 26 years of service. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Boyle). Devoted father of Jeffrey (Danielle) and William Jr. (Kara). Cherished Super Grandpa of Morgan and Michele and great grandfather of Jace and Liliana and extended family of Griffin, Darian and Peyton. Loving son of the late William and Margaret Miller. Dear brother of Donald and brother-in-law of Lorraine. Rest easy Dad, we all love you and will miss you. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY on Friday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Religious Service Friday 8:00 PM at Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place on Saturday 11:00AM in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019