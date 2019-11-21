Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rood Cemetery
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Miller Notice
MILLER - William E. of Westbury on November 19, 2019. Proudly served in the USN aboard the USS Wasp. Served with the Nassau County Police for 5 years and retired proudly from the New York State Police after 26 years of service. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Boyle). Devoted father of Jeffrey (Danielle) and William Jr. (Kara). Cherished Super Grandpa of Morgan and Michele and great grandfather of Jace and Liliana and extended family of Griffin, Darian and Peyton. Loving son of the late William and Margaret Miller. Dear brother of Donald and brother-in-law of Lorraine. Rest easy Dad, we all love you and will miss you. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY on Friday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Religious Service Friday 8:00 PM at Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place on Saturday 11:00AM in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -