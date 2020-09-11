1/1
William E. Tessitore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TESSITORE - William E. of Seaford on September 9, 2020, WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Madeline and the late Catherine. Loving father of Carol (John), Randy (Mike), Billy, Bibi (Matt), Jeanne (Michael), Jaime (Tim), Bill (the late BettyJane), Rosemary (the late Joe), Regina (Robert). Adored grandfather of 26. Cherished great-grandfather of 24. Re- posing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave., Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday 10:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment at Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to DAV 162 Atlantic Avenue Lynbrook, NY 11563.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved