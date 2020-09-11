TESSITORE - William E. of Seaford on September 9, 2020, WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Madeline and the late Catherine. Loving father of Carol (John), Randy (Mike), Billy, Bibi (Matt), Jeanne (Michael), Jaime (Tim), Bill (the late BettyJane), Rosemary (the late Joe), Regina (Robert). Adored grandfather of 26. Cherished great-grandfather of 24. Re- posing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave., Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday 10:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment at Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to DAV
162 Atlantic Avenue Lynbrook, NY 11563.