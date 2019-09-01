|
ZINNEL - William E., Jr. Formerly of Wantagh, NY on August 30, 2019 just shy of his 90th birthday.Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of William, III (Sophia), Robert (Joyce), Michael (Celeste), James (Vera). Cherished grandfather of Tina, Mary, Jonathan, Ashley, Ryan, Catherine, Grace, Irene and Kyraleigh, and great-grandfather of Angela and Brody. Distinguished US Army veteran, proud member of both the NYPD and FDNY, followed by a 16-year career as a RN at the Northport VA Hospital. Lifetime member of the St. Frances de Chantal Knights of Columbus Council 6526, Wantagh. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10:00 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019