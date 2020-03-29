Home

KIERNAN - William Edward, 79, of Lynchburg, and formerly of Long Island, NY, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was the husband of Janet G. Kiernan of 55 years. Born September 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Margaret A. Garden Kiernan. He was a retired vice-president with J.P. Morgan Company and previously with Citi-Bank. In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by two sons, Drew Edward Kiernan (Sara) of Lynchburg and Christopher Adam Kiernan (Christina) of Yonkers, NY; two daughters, Jennifer Lee Capobianco (Carmine) of East Northport, NY and Jody Ann Gozza (Christopher) of Neversink, NY; and seven grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a . Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020
