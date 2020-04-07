Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Erbis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Erbis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Erbis Notice
ERBIS - William "Bill", of Levittown, NY passed away on March 30, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Brooklyn and a proud Marine who served in the Vietnam War, later honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He later went on to serve in the Air Force Reserve and New York Air National Guard retiring as a Tech Sergeant at 60 years old. He dedicated his career to civilian public service where he worked for the USPS as a letter carrier in the Levittown Post Office for over twenty years and later for the LIRR. He married his loving wife, Marlene (Wilson) in 1970, moving to Levittown in 1980 and was the proud father of Brian (Penny), Kelly Pazmino (Dominic) and Robert (Meghan). He was also a loving grandfather "Popsie" to grandchildren Brian, Sienna, Kaleigh, Brady, Tyler, Riley and Kieran. A celebration of his life will be held by the family in the near future.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -