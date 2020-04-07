|
ERBIS - William "Bill", of Levittown, NY passed away on March 30, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Brooklyn and a proud Marine who served in the Vietnam War, later honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He later went on to serve in the Air Force Reserve and New York Air National Guard retiring as a Tech Sergeant at 60 years old. He dedicated his career to civilian public service where he worked for the USPS as a letter carrier in the Levittown Post Office for over twenty years and later for the LIRR. He married his loving wife, Marlene (Wilson) in 1970, moving to Levittown in 1980 and was the proud father of Brian (Penny), Kelly Pazmino (Dominic) and Robert (Meghan). He was also a loving grandfather "Popsie" to grandchildren Brian, Sienna, Kaleigh, Brady, Tyler, Riley and Kieran. A celebration of his life will be held by the family in the near future.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020