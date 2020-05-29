William Eyring
EYRING - William J. passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 after battling COVID19. A passionate sports fan, lover of food, retired CPA and entreprenuer. Survived by his wife Jo Ann (nee Sadowski), children Elizabeth (Mark) Perrone, Catherine Cole, Michelle (Christopher) Eyring, Brian Eyring, and grandson Benjamin Cole. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed from St. Thomas More RC Church at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Interment to follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood.



Published in Newsday from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
live-streamed from St. Thomas More RC Church
