Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
(631) 477-0054
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
Interment
Following Services
Cutchogue Cemetery
William F. Claudio Notice
CLAUDIO - William F. age 81, lifelong resident of Greenport, NY died October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Berbrich). Loving father of Anthony (Mary), Kathi Potts (Gary), William III (Dawn), Michael (Debbie), Christopher (Alyson) and Jamie Claudio-Ramfos (Spiros). Cherished grandfather of Maisy, Charley, Erich, Sean, Ian, Billy IV, Nicholas, Emma, Hannah, Daniel, Emerson, Dalton, Jocelyn, Genevieve and great grandfather of Presley. Dear brother of Beatrice Tuthill, Maria Claudio, Kathy Claudio, Linda Fudenske and Carol Aloi. Memorial visitation Wednesday, October 30th from 3-7 pm at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home 735 First St. Greenport. A chapel service will take place Thursday, October 31st 10:00 am at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery. Contributions may be made to: Air Warrior Courage Foundation, PO Box 877 Silver Spring, MD 20918.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019
