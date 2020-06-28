DOODY - William F., of New Hyde Park, NY on June 25, 2020. Pre-deceased by his wife of 66 years Kathleen Ann. Beloved father of William J., Beth Fuchs (Elaine), Jerry T. (Joan), & Kathleen Bertini (Nicola). Cherished grandfather of Kelly, Erin, Kaitlin (Matt), Sean, James, William, and Nicholas. Joyous great grandfather of Eloise. He will be remembered by his family and friends for the love and support he consistently provided. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.