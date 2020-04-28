Home

FIPPINGER - William F. III of Medford passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus, he was 80 years old. Beloved father of Sharon (Steven) Giampino, Laurel White and William F. Fippinger IV. Proud grandfather of Jennifer and Steven (Tabitha) Giampino, Julia Brown and Matthew Fippinger and great-grandfather of Jayden. Private cremation services under the supervision of Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc 85 Medford Avenue in Patchogue and where a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020
