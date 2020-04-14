|
|
PANZNER - William F. of East Islip on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Collins). Loving father of Michael (Catherine). Christopher (Sophie), Dwayne (Jennifer), Max Nova (Linda) and Paige Panzner-Kozed (Edward). Cherished grandfather of eleven adored great-grandfather of one. Fond brother of Elsie Schulman. At the families request the cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. www.osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020