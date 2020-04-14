Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for William Panzner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Panzner

Add a Memory
William F. Panzner Notice
PANZNER - William F. of East Islip on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Collins). Loving father of Michael (Catherine). Christopher (Sophie), Dwayne (Jennifer), Max Nova (Linda) and Paige Panzner-Kozed (Edward). Cherished grandfather of eleven adored great-grandfather of one. Fond brother of Elsie Schulman. At the families request the cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. www.osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Download Now