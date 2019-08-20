Home

THOMPSON - William E. of Malverne, on August 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late William R. and Rose M. Thomson. Survived by his favorite sister Catherine and favorite brother Matthew, his treasured nephew, aunt, Godson and cousins. Visitation on Wednesday August 21 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Malverne Funeral Home, 330 Hempstead Ave., Malverne, NY. Brief service at 9:30 am on Thursday, August 22 followed by burial at Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Best Friends Animal Society or Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation in his honor. To celebrate Will's life, listen to the Ramones, root for the Raiders, remember Dale Earnhardt, or enjoy a cold one.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019
