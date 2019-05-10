Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
FOLSOM - Dr. William C., O.D., 98, previously of Huntington, NY, passed away on May 2, 2019 at his home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He was a Professor at the SUNY College of Optometry and had active private Optometric practice for many years in Jamaica, Queens. He was a proud veteran of WWII. Loving Father to the late Scott Taske Folsom and predeceased by his wives: Patricia Faye Folsom and Mary Ellen Faye Folsom. He is survived by his brother John Folsom of Colorado. Visitation Sunday 6-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 13th at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Flushing Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Scott Taske Folsom Scholarship Fund at the SUNY College of Optometry. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019
