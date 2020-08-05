William Freund

Freund- William H. Age 79 of Rocky Point, NY passed peacefully on August 3, 2020. Beloved Husband of Cornelia for over 60 years. Loving Father of William A. (Randy) Freund Sr., Neal (Kathy) Freund & Dana (Robert) Prechtl. Adored Papa of Lynne (Frank), Christine, Gus, Ryan (Amanda), Jonathan (Allison), Jeremy (Megan), Andrew, Robert, Charles (Sandra), George (Maghen) & 6 Great-grandchildren. Cherished Son of the late August & the late Elizabeth (Bishop) Freund. Dear Brother of the late Robert (Joyce) Freund. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Friday 2 -4 & 7 -9 PM. Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.branchfh.com