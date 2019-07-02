Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
William G. Houston Notice
HOUSTON - William G.,age 94, June 28, 2019. As promised, Bill died at home with the singing and prayers, laughter and tears, and loving arms of his family around him. Just for now, Bill leaves his wife of 70 years, Joyce (nee Nicholson); children Laura and Michael Neville, Linda and Albert Costabile, and James Houston; granddaughters Elizabeth and Erin Wirth; sister-in-law Edna Kaufmann; dozens of nieces and nephews; and his Angel Aide Huguette Francois. We all love him and miss him so already. Who will ever help us laugh again? We will celebrate Bill's life July 5th at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway, Amityville, 7:00 to 9:30 pm. Prayer service at 8pm. In lieu of flowers, please remember . You could make Bill smile by making someone laugh today and by rooting for his NY Yankees. Godspeed, B.B. Please visit www.powellfh.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
