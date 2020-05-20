Home

William G. Lang

William G. Lang Notice
LANG - William G. Long time resident of West Sayville. He was proud to serve in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam. He was a member of the West Sayville Fire Department for 42 years and long time treasurer. Bill was a friend to all. Bill is survived by his children Matthew, Cynthia & William, 5 grandsons and brothers Mark, (Debbie) and Kyle (Denise). The son of the late William and Grace Lang and brother to the late Patricia and Lawrence. He is buried at Calverton National Cemetery. A Memorial will be held sometime in the near future.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
