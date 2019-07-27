Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Resources
More Obituaries for William Garlinge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Garlinge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Garlinge Notice
GARLINGE - William J. - on July 23, at 83 years of age. A longtime member of the New York Stock Exchange and an avid golfer. Beloved husband of Paula to whom he was devoted for more than 60 years. Cherished father of James (Cynthia) and Tracey (Robert). Treasured grandfather of Billy, Jimmy, Amelia, and Anthony. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Bruegge-mann Funeral Home, 522 Lark-field Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday, 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, East Northport. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now