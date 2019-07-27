|
GARLINGE - William J. - on July 23, at 83 years of age. A longtime member of the New York Stock Exchange and an avid golfer. Beloved husband of Paula to whom he was devoted for more than 60 years. Cherished father of James (Cynthia) and Tracey (Robert). Treasured grandfather of Billy, Jimmy, Amelia, and Anthony. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Bruegge-mann Funeral Home, 522 Lark-field Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday, 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, East Northport. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019