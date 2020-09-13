William Goelz

GOELZ - William 84, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Lois. He is also survived by his beloved sons, John of Patchogue, New York and Michael of Denver, Colorado. Bill was an educator of over 30 years, serving as Attendance Officer in the Patchogue-Medford School District; Assistant to the Superintendent in the Center Moriches School District; Teacher of Social Studies, Department Chairman of Social Studies, Assistant Principal, and Principal of Bellport High in the South Country School District. Bill served with honor in the United States Coast Guard from 1957-1963. Upon retirement he was active in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 1-7. He was a certified vessel examiner, radio watch stander at Station Fire Island, and Safe Boating Course instructor. He also served as Flotilla Commander and Division Commander. Bill was also very active in his church, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Patchogue, NY. Bill was a man of reliability and honor who kept his family safe and secure. He will be greatly missed. Cremation was private and he will be buried at sea. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 231 Jayne Ave., Patchogue, NY 11772 or to America's Vet Dogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpke, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976.







