|
|
GOLDENBAUM - William R., of The Villages, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at age 75. Bill attended Andrew Jackson High School in Cambria Heights. In 1964, he wed Judith (nee Rice) before moving to Commack to raise two daughters. Bill was a small business owner and member of the Five Boro Electrical Contractors Association. Bill and Judy retired to The Villages in 2011 forming close friendships on the golf course and in many social clubs. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughters Lisa Eisenhart (Greg) Jeanne Bender (John Anderson) and grandchildren, Justin and Morgan Eisenhart. Also survived by his sister, Lynn Mark (Bob) and niece Kimberly (Wayne Sirota). He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Irene, and cousin Lorraine Thiele. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages, FL at 10:30am Wednesday, June 12. (www.hope2all.org) Donations supporting Canine Companions for Independence www.cci.org or Make a Wish are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 8, 2019