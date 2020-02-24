Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church

William Gordon

GORDON - William L. of Farmingdale, in his 91st year on February 21, 2020. (Retired Iron Worker, Local 580) Beloved husband of Anna. Devoted father and father-in-law of William & Carol, Isabelle Gordon, Phyllis & Ralph Laudano, Patricia & Kenneth Mander and Thomas. Loving brother of Joan Maksimuk, the late Joseph and the late Eileen Miranda. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc. 385 Main St., Farmingdale, Monday 2-5 & 7-9pm. Mass of the Christian Burial Tuesday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2020
