Home

POWERED BY

Services
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ankenbrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Ankenbrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Ankenbrand Notice
ANKENBRAND - William H. of N. Massapequa on June 25, 2019. WWII Marine Veteran. Retired NYC Detective. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Loving father of Ellen, Jean, Lois and the late Billy. Cher-ished grandfather of Kate, Mark, Meghan, Billy and Kerri. Devoted great grandfather of Ava, Logan, Luca and Maverick. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment Long Island National Cemetery Family will receive friends Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Download Now