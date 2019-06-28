|
ANKENBRAND - William H. of N. Massapequa on June 25, 2019. WWII Marine Veteran. Retired NYC Detective. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Loving father of Ellen, Jean, Lois and the late Billy. Cher-ished grandfather of Kate, Mark, Meghan, Billy and Kerri. Devoted great grandfather of Ava, Logan, Luca and Maverick. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment Long Island National Cemetery Family will receive friends Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019