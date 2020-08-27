Durney - William H., age 70, of Middle Island, NY passed on August 25, 2020 after a 6 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Proud U.S. Army veteran, he served in the military police as a sentry dog handler attached to USARADCON, 51st Artillery, on NIKE missile sites. Former Pan American World Airways employee for 18 years. Former FedEx employee for 21 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret for 47 years. Loving son of the late John and the late Eleanor Durney. Cherished brother of the late Jack (Mary Ann), Gene (Gale), Catherine (Robert) Hess, Linda (Robert) Syskowski and James (the late Donna). Adored uncle to 10 nieces and nephews. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday, 2-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service Monday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. (Lustgarten.org
) in William's memory. www.branchfh.com