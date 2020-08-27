1/
William H. Durney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Durney - William H., age 70, of Middle Island, NY passed on August 25, 2020 after a 6 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Proud U.S. Army veteran, he served in the military police as a sentry dog handler attached to USARADCON, 51st Artillery, on NIKE missile sites. Former Pan American World Airways employee for 18 years. Former FedEx employee for 21 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret for 47 years. Loving son of the late John and the late Eleanor Durney. Cherished brother of the late Jack (Mary Ann), Gene (Gale), Catherine (Robert) Hess, Linda (Robert) Syskowski and James (the late Donna). Adored uncle to 10 nieces and nephews. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday, 2-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service Monday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. (Lustgarten.org) in William's memory. www.branchfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Branch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved