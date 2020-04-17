|
|
HILL - William H., of West Babylon , passed away on April 9, 2020. Born on January 20, 1938 in Roxbury, MA. Beloved husband of Ruth (Painter) for 58 years. Cherished father of Kathy Gambill (Bob), Ellen McArdle (Peter), Kevin (Leslie), Michael (deceased), Brian (Laurie), and Jim (Anna). Beloved Grandpa and Pop to 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert Hill and Janet Willy. A Veteran of the US Navy and US Air Force and the former general manager of Bush Terminal in Brooklyn, he retired as an Industrial and Commercial Real Estate Broker with Kalmon Dolgin in 1999. Bill was a lifelong advocate for growth and development in both West Babylon and the Town of Babylon. He was a one time candidate for town supervisor and was well known for his work as the President of the West Babylon Tax Payers Association, a board member for the West Babylon School District and a soccer coach and ministries volunteer at Our Lady of Grace Parish. He provided administrative support for the West Babylon Beautification Society as well as various other acts of service for organizations and individuals in the community. An originator of wearing Crocs with socks and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich enthusiast, his gregarious personality, his laughter and storytelling, coupled with the love for his family and his generosity to the community, will be dearly missed by all. A private funeral will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life, with full military honors, will be held at a future date. Gifts in Bill's memory may be made to the West Babylon Beautification Society, P.O. Box 1526 West Babylon, NY 11704. Our family is grateful to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and love.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020