KELLEY - William Henry, (Bill), 68, of Mooresville, NC passed away on December 8, 2019. Formerly of West Islip, NY, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Josephine, and brothers Gerard and Thomas. He is survived by wife, Madeline; children, Christopher, Kevin, Caitlin and husband David, Marcie and husband John; brother Peter, sisters Barbara, Kathy and husband Frank, Patty and husband John, Jeannie and husband Al, Chrissie and husband Gordon, Meg and husband John; sisters in law Donna and Audrey; grandchildren James and Julia and many nieces and nephews. Private service on December 12 in NC.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019