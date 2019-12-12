Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry (Bill) Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Henry (Bill) Kelley Notice
KELLEY - William Henry, (Bill), 68, of Mooresville, NC passed away on December 8, 2019. Formerly of West Islip, NY, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Josephine, and brothers Gerard and Thomas. He is survived by wife, Madeline; children, Christopher, Kevin, Caitlin and husband David, Marcie and husband John; brother Peter, sisters Barbara, Kathy and husband Frank, Patty and husband John, Jeannie and husband Al, Chrissie and husband Gordon, Meg and husband John; sisters in law Donna and Audrey; grandchildren James and Julia and many nieces and nephews. Private service on December 12 in NC.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -