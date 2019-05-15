Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Bay Shore, NY
William Herbold Notice
HERBOLD - William H., III, D.V.M., crossed the Rainbow Bridge on May 9, 2019. Beloved husband and soulmate of Dianne. Devoted father of William (MaryEllen), Steven (Jill), Paul, Ilene (Gary), Lisa (Tom) and Shannon (Dave). Cherished grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of two. Dear brother of Edward (Ellie) and John (Jo). William was a cherished and respected Veterinarian in West Islip for 40 years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Memorial visitation Tuesday, May 21st from 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 22nd 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Bay Shore, LI. Inurnment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3 Lawrence Ln., Bay Shore, NY 11706 or The Remington Fund-Cornell University, Box 39, 930 Campus Rd. Ithaca, NY 14853. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019
