HOLLAND - William "Bill" of Massapequa Park, NY. Son of Frances and William Sr., beloved longtime companion of Ritchie Grillo, mentor, friend. A true musical genius, Bill worked in Long Island theater for over 40 years, conducting hundreds of shows for The Plainedge Playhouse, Broad-hollow Theater, The Gray Wig, Plaza Theatrical Productions and others, including full orchestras for Plaza's outdoor summer theater series. Bill taught theater and accompanied ballet classes for The Dance Machine in Herricks, taught piano privately, composed his own music, and served as an arranger for various orchestras and recording studios. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Spring. Please check Plaza Production's Facebook page for details. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Maestro.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2019
